Jodie Comer Wins Tony for ‘Prima Facie’: ‘This Has Been My Greatest Honor’

Jodie Comer now has a Tony to add to her award shelf.

The actress took home the Leading Actress in a Play Tony for “Prima Facie.”

“Prima Facie” is a 100-minute, one-woman play by Suzie Miller that follows a young barrister, Tessa, who often represents men charged with rape. Placing her faith in the court, Tessa isn’t conflicted about the predators she defends…until she is raped herself and must grapple with the ways the court system is systemically broken for survivors of sexual violence.

“To every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honor,” Comer said in her acceptance speech. “And it continues to be! There’s three weeks left!”

In their review, Variety noted, “I have to recommend it, even though I don’t love it—it’s not fun or entertaining or inspiringly good in the way theater can be. But this show, starring a popular television actress, will do its part in chipping away at the injustice that is women remaining voiceless and powerless after they’ve been sexually assaulted. And for that, ‘Prima Facie’ deserves high praise—even adulation.”

Comer, of course, is best known for her starring role as Villanelle on “Killing Eve,” a role that earned her an Emmy and a British Academy Television Award. The actress also appeared in the 2021 film “The Last Duel,” which like “Prima Facie” similarly dealt with rape and living in a patriarchal society.

Comer – who already earned an Olivier Award for this role in London — beat out fellow nominees Jessica Chastain for “A Doll’s House,” Jessica Hecht for “Summer, 1976,” and Tony winner Audra McDonald for “Ohio State Murders” to win her first Tony.

Earlier this week, Comer made headlines after she stopped a performance of “Prima Facie” a few minutes into the one-act play, noting she couldn’t breathe due to the terrible air quality in NYC because of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

“Prima Facie,” directed by Justin Martin, is set to close on Broadway on July 2.