Keanu Reeves Buckles Up for Racing Hulu Series ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’ — See the First Look

Keanu Reeves is steering into a new direction with upcoming Hulu series “Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story.”

A U.K. Original series, “Brawn” will debut on Disney+ globally outside of the U.S. and on Hulu stateside. The four-part docuseries sees “John Wick” star Reeves dive deeper into the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship that saw an underdog team win big.

In 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, under-financed, and independent team won the World Championship — with a team that cost just one euro.

“Brawn” features interviews with those involved in the championship, including exclusive F1 archival footage that has been previously unseen. British F1 drivers Jenson Button and Ross Brawn, who both led the team to victory, appear in the series alongside Reeves.

“Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” is a North One production developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson and directed by Daryl Goodrich. Host Reeves executive produces along with Sean Doyle and Neil Duncanson.

The Formula 1 world has been receiving the Hollywood treatment recently, with Brad Pitt starring in an upcoming F1 racing drama directed by Joseph Kosinski for Apple. Pitt teased the film to Sky Sports while at the Grand Prix, saying, “I would be a guy who raced in the ‘90s. He has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears, and then is racing in other disciplines. And then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last place team, they’re 21 or 22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. And they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris, and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary. And hijinx ensue.”

Also, Netflix show “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” unpacks the thrills and dangers of the sport in a long-running docuseries.

In addition to “Brawn,” Reeves’ upcoming projects include the Jonah Hill-directed film “Outcome,” which will be released by Apple. Reeves plays an aging actor in the dramedy.

“Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” premieres this fall on Hulu. See the first-look image below.