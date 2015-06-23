‘Magic Mike XXL’ Soundtrack Features Backstreet Boys, R. Kelly, Ginuwine, Jodeci, And More

Being a movie about male strippers, music is obviously a very important component of “Magic Mike XXL,” just as it was in its predecessor. The super-sized sequel opens next week and the details for the movie’s soundtrack have dropped courtesy of Film Music Reporter just in time to get you excited to see the whole crew again.

The soundtrack gets released a day ahead of the film’s release through WaterTower Music and boasts fourteen tracks, including three from cast members Donald Glover–note that he’s credited under his own name and not under his rapper name, Childish Gambino-and Matt Bomer. Elsewhere on the disc are songs from R. Kelly, 112, Glass Animals and Backstreet Boys, as well as a reappearance from Ginuwine’s “Pony” which was memorably used for a solo Channing Tatum routine in the first film.

The soundtrack to “Magic Mike XXL” hits both physical and digital store shelves on Tuesday, June 30th with first screenings happening that evening before officially opening everywhere the next day on July 1st. Check out the soundtrack’s track listing below.

“Magic Mike XXL” Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. Pony – Ginuwine (4:10)

2. Ain’t There Something Money Can’t Buy – Nick Waterhouse (3:26)

3. I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys (3:33)

4. Freek’n You – Jodeci (6:20)

5. Sex You – Bando Jonez (3:32)

6. Feel It (feat. Rich Homie Quan & Lloyd) – Jacquees (4:20)

7. Give It To the People – The Child of Lov (3:27)

8. Untitled (How Does It Feel) – Matt Bomer (2:55)

9. Marry You – Donald Glover (2:03)

10. Anywhere – 112 (4:04)

11. All the Time (feat. Lil Wayne & Natasha Mosley) – Jeremih (4:25)

12. Cookie – R. Kelly (3:45)

13. Gooey – Glass Animals (4:50)

14. Heaven – Matt Bomer (3:35)





















