MGM’s ‘Ben-Hur’ Starts Shooting at Rome’s Storied Cinecittà Studios

Prior to hitting Rome, early production went down in southern Italy’s historic Matera with director Timur Bekmambetov, the visually sophisticated director of “Night Watch” and the entertaining “Wanted.”

“Ben-Hur” will be reconstructing Jerusalem on Cinecittà Stages and Cinecittà World’s Theme Park back lot for a four-month shoot. Other lavish international productions shot at Cinecittà include Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York,” Fellini’s “Casanova,” Fox’s prodigious “Cleopatra” with Liz Taylor, “The Passion of the Christ,” Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic” and, of course, BBC and HBO’s “Rome.” Cinecittà Studios, offering generous overseas tax breaks, also hosted much of the original “Ben-Hur”‘s grueling shoot with Charlton Heston and director William Wyler.

Jack Huston, who played the disfigured, tin-masked Richard Harrow on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” leads the cast as Judah Ben-Hur opposite Toby Kebbell, Morgan Freeman and Nazanin Boniadi as the woman he loves. Writers Keith Clarke (“The Way Back”) and John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) went back to Lew Wallace’s epic novel “Ben-Hur: A Tale of The Christ” to tell the story of a falsely imprisoned nobleman who after years of slavery seeks to wreak revenge on his best friend and betrayer.

The film is produced by Sean Daniel (“The Mummy” franchise), Mark Burnett (“Son Of God”), Joni Levin (“The Way Back”) and Duncan Henderson (“Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World”). Serving as executive producers are Roma Downey (“The Bible”), Keith Clarke, John Ridley and Jason Brown.

The film is set for US release on February 26, 2016.