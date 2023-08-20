Michael Cera Says He Felt ‘Depressed’ After ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Wrapped: ‘It Just All Goes Away’

13 years after the film’s theatrical release, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” remains one of the defining roles of Michael Cera’s film career. And the actor’s enthusiasm for his role in the Edgar Wright film hasn’t diminished in the slightest.

In a new interview with GQ, Cera took a trip down memory lane and revisited some of his most iconic roles. When the conversation inevitably turned to “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” Cera spoke fondly about working with Wright and his all-star supporting cast on the adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s hit graphic novel series.

“We just had the greatest vibe with everybody,” Cera said. “I think that trickled down from Edgar and the energy that he was creating. We all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie.”

The “Barbie” star revealed that he had a difficult time adapting to life after the shoot, saying he was “a little depressed” after production wrapped.

“It all just goes away, and you’re like, ‘Where did everybody go?’” Cera said, adding that he “Could have kept making that movie forever, even though it was exhausting.”

Cera and the rest of the cast recently had the opportunity to revisit the franchise when they reprised their roles for the upcoming anime adaptation “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” which begins streaming on Netflix in November. Wright, who serves as an executive producer on the series, recently spoke about the joy of reuniting the film’s ensemble cast.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’” Wright said in a statement announcing the show. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now. Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer Ben David Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”