2016 IndieWire Critics Poll Results: Most Anticipated Film of 2017

We asked critics for their favorite films and performances of 2016. For each of the fifteen categories, respondents ranked their picks. Results were tallied using a reverse points system (e.g. five points for 1st, four points for 2nd, three points for 3rd, etc.) – we’ve listed the top 25 below. A full list of participating critics can be found here.

FULL RESULTS: 2016 IndieWire Critics Poll

1. Blade Runner 2049 – 74

2. Star Wars: Episode VIII – 73

3. Dunkirk – 60

4. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project – 49

5. Baby Driver – 48

6. John Wick: Chapter 2 – 35

7. Alien: Covenant – 33

8. The Beguiled – 32

9. Wonder Woman – 31

10. The Lost City of Z – 29

11. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 – 22

12. Get Out – 21

13. Okja – 21

14. Wonderstruck – 18

15. Downsizing – 16

16. A Quiet Passion – 15

17. Zama – 14

18. Happy End – 14

19. Raw – 13

20. Call Me By Your Name – 13

21. Weightless – 13

22. The Circle – 12

23. Trainspotting 2 – 12

24. The Killing of a Sacred Deer – 12

25. A Ghost Story – 12

26. Personal Shopper – 12

