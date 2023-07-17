‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Kimiko Glenn Says Cast Needed Second Jobs While Filming: ‘We Couldn’t Afford Cabs to Set’

“I deserve to get paid for as many fucking streams as that shit gets” is essentially the rallying cry, courtesy of Kimiko Glenn, of the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) are both currently on work stoppage orders after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over streaming compensation, AI, and more current issues.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Glenn posted a TikTok video alleging a pay discrepancy between actors on the hit Netflix series and a lack of residuals on future streams.

“People were bartenders still. People had their second jobs still,” Glenn said. “They were fucking famous as shit, like internationally famous, couldn’t go outside, but had to keep their second jobs because they couldn’t afford to not. We couldn’t afford cabs to set.”

She added of the lack of residuals, “My tits live on in perpetuity. I deserve to get paid for as many fucking streams as that shit gets.”

“Gilmore Girls” actor Sean Gunn also spoke out on Twitter about how the series’ cast didn’t share Netflix “doesn’t pay” residuals with actors, clarifying comments made in an earlier THR interview in which he explained his reasoning for protesting Netflix.

“Apparently I didn’t note that my residuals aren’t paid by Netflix, but that they are actually paid by the production company, Warner Bros.,” Gunn said in the video. Gunn’s brother is Warner Bros. Discovery executive and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

Gunn continued, “OK, first of all, I never used the word residuals in my interview. That’s not the important thing. The important thing is that the whole point of my interview is that Netflix doesn’t pay residuals to the actors so there’s no sharing in the success of a show with Netflix. It’s true that they pay a licensing fee with Warner Bros. and that Warner Bros. then pays residuals with that licensing fee, which is a very small amount, particularly for a show that’s been off the air for a long time. But when the show is a huge success and they generate millions of dollars in profits for Netflix, we don’t share in any of that, in large part because there’s no transparency with their numbers. But really this is about fairness for everybody. We just want to make sure that we have a fair deal. If a show is a success, we should participate in that. That sounds totally reasonable.”

“Rutherford Falls” and “Reservation Dogs” actress Jana Schmieding tweeted screenshots of her residual payments for both series as an example of the pay discrepancy on streamers. For FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” she received 3 cents. For “Rutherford Falls,” she made $33.

“To fans of my character Bev on ‘Reservation Dogs,’ here’s a peek behind the IHS counter at what part of my residuals looks like for acting on a show that I love,” she captioned. “I pull in $.03 each quarter for UNLIMITED world wide streams on fx/hulu/DISNEY. & Iger is yachting.”

After announcing the work stoppage on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher blasted Disney CEO Bob Iger’s dismissive comments on the strike, calling his statement “terribly repugnant and out of touch, positively tone-deaf.”

“It’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard-working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making,” Drescher said. “High seven figures, eight figures, this is crazy money that they make and they don’t care if they’re land barons of a medieval time.”