Charlie Hunnam Not Returning to ‘Pacific Rim’ Sequel, Because of ‘Politics’ vs. ‘Art’

Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 film “Pacific Rim” follows washed-up soldier Raleigh Becket, played by Charlie Hunnam, who is pulled out of retirement to team up with a young rookie for one last-ditch attempt to defeat the Kaiju, colossal alien monsters from an interdimensional realm that are at war with Earth. Though a sequel to the commercially and critically successful monster film is in the works, Hunnam will not be returning to the series. In an interview with Yahoo at Comic-Con, Hunnam explained that he was involved in a very early version of the sequel, but couldn’t swing it because of a scheduling conflict and cited the “non-creative” decisions that allow certain choices to be made.

“They have a very definite schedule that they have to film because of the, you know, politics and business surrounding filmmaking,” says Hunnam. “Sometimes non-creative decisions will dictate how something unfolds, which seems bass-ackwards in fact that we’re making art, or at least aspiring to make art.” He also said that he’s excited for the film and noted that they’re “really aspiring to push this thing forward and do something original with the sequel.”

Hunnam is best known for his starring role as Jax Teller in Kurt Sutter’s FX series “Sons of Anarchy.” He also appeared as Lloyd Haythe in Judd Apatow’s short-lived series “Undeclared,” as Patric in “Children of Men,” and most recently as Dr. Alan McMichael in Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak.”

