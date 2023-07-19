Patrick Wilson: Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’ Is the Only Movie of Mine I’ve Rewatched ‘Front to Back’

Patrick Wilson has only watched himself in “Watchmen” onscreen.

The “Insidious: The Red Door” actor, who makes his directorial debut with the horror franchise installment, revealed that the 2009 Zack Snyder film is the only movie he’s starred in that he’s watched since its premiere.

“[It’s] the only movie of mine that I have watched front to back since a premiere,” Wilson said during the “ReelBlend” podcast. “I just wanted to look at it as an older guy, as a filmmaker.”

Wilson starred alongside Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Carla Gugino in the adaptation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel. The film received mixed reviews and the source material was later reimagined by Damon Lindelof as an HBO series in 2019.

However, Wilson is standing by the Snyder interpretation.

“I knew Zack was ahead of the curve,” he said. “It’s weird to say that audiences weren’t ready for it. But you need a movie like that. You need movies to go so dark that then ‘Avengers’ can go so light. I do believe in that.”

Wilson added, “I’d love to do that movie now. It would be so awesome to just do it now.”

Director Snyder previously told Uproxx in 2021 that he would “consider” revisiting the film again.

“By the way, I love ‘Watchmen.’ I have no regrets. I love that movie 100 percent,” Snyder said. “It’s exactly what I wanted.”

“Watchmen” creator Moore called out the HBO series, saying that the project was “destroying” the original graphic novel content.

“I got back with a very abrupt and probably hostile reply telling him that I’d thought that Warner Brothers were aware that they, nor any of their employees, shouldn’t contact me again for any reason,” Moore said after receiving a letter from showrunner Lindelof. “I explained that I had disowned the work in question, and partly that was because the film industry and the comics industry seemed to have created things that had nothing to do with my work, but which would be associated with it in the public mind. I said, ‘Look, this is embarrassing to me. I don’t want anything to do with you or your show. Please don’t bother me again.'”