Paul Schrader Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Is ‘the Best, Most Important Film of This Century’

Paul Schrader is officially a reformed Christopher Nolan head.

The “Master Gardener” and “Card Counter” director took to his personal Facebook, where he regularly posts candid one-offs musing on current cinema and politics, to share his very high praise for Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

“OPPENHEIMER. The best, most important film of this century. If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges,” wrote Schrader, sharing a picture of him with Nolan.

When asked by a commenter whether “Oppenheimer” is worth what will be for many a long drive to see it in Nolan’s preferred format of IMAX 70mm, Schrader replied, “Worth the trip.”

Schrader’s reaction resonates with other first reactions out of the film’s recent premieres in Paris and London — with the cast walking out of the latter before the screening even started due to the commencement of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Critics called the film “incredible” and “epic” in every sense. New York Magazine critic Bilge Ebiri, for one, tweeted, “A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way,” out of the London premiere.

Inspired by the 2005 book “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, “Oppenheimer” centers on Manhattan Project leader J. Robert Oppenheimer as he faces the moral repercussions of inventing the atomic bomb. Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. are also among the cast, with Downey calling “Oppenheimer” “the best film I’ve ever been in.”

“I cannot wait for you all to experience it,” Downey told audiences at the U.K. premiere just before the cast walkout due to SAG-AFTRA work stoppage orders taking effect.

There has yet to be any significant negative criticism of “Oppenheimer,” though this week reviews will finally drop as Universal Pictures opens the film on July 21. The project marks Nolan’s first with Universal Pictures after parting ways from Warner Bros. allegedly over the pandemic-tainted release of “Tenet” (allegedly, though, that studio wants him back).

“Oppenheimer” takes over all IMAX screens in North America for the first three weeks of its run.