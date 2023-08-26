‘Rebel Moon’ Producer Was Thrilled to See Zack Snyder’s ‘Seven Jedi’ Project Collapse: ‘F*ck Star Wars!’

After years of putting his own polarizing spin on the DC Universe, Zack Snyder is gearing up to dive back into original filmmaking. “Rebel Moon,” his new two-part Netflix space opera that kicks off this Christmas, takes place in a sci-fi universe of his own creation. But Snyder has been open about the influence that Akira Kurosawa and George Lucas had on the project, leading many to describe it as Snyder’s take on a “Star Wars” movie.

That description isn’t far from the truth. At a recent fan Q&A (via SlashFilm), “Rebel Moon” producer Eric Newman said that the film emerged from the ashes of a scrapped “Star Wars” film that Snyder developed with Lucasfilm. That project was loosely inspired by Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” Newman explained that he always believed in the idea, but was thrilled to see Snyder forced to develop it as an original film rather than relying on the “Star Wars” mythology.

“I remember [Snyder] calling me at some point, and this has got to be 15 years ago, saying, ‘I’m thinking of doing Seven Jedi, in the Star Wars universe.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool idea,'” Newman said. “Then, a few years later, he calls me and goes, ‘You know, I think it could be a television show.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s do this! Fuck ‘Star Wars!’ Let’s do this as a TV show.'”

Rather than a television show, the project ultimately became the first “Rebel Moon” movie. Per the film’s official synopsis, when a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

“Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire” premieres on Netflix on December 22, 2023. “Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver” begins streaming on April 29, 2024.