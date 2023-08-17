‘Reptile’ First Look: Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone Slither Into Netflix’s Murder Mystery

Benicio Del Toro is bringing a slippery crime story to the big screen.

The Oscar winner stars in and executive produces “Reptile,” written and directed by Grant Singer and co-written by Benjamin Brewer. Del Toro plays a detective who has an existential crisis while trying to solve the murder of a real estate agent.

Per the official synopsis, following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz also star.

Director Singer makes his feature debut with the mystery film after helming music videos for artists like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Singer told Entertainment Weekly that the film has a “multifaceted sense of deception” due to the mind-bending structure of the storytelling.

He added that Del Toro was instrumental in casting Silverstone, marking a reunion after 1997’s “Excess Baggage.”

“It was very clear that she would bring this character to life in such a unique, interesting, and authentic way,” Singer said of Silverstone. “Every time she’s on screen, there’s something so electric about her, but also with their dynamic, I think, because they have known each other for so long and have worked together. Reconnecting after so many years, of course that was something that we all talked about. It was a really heartwarming experience, I think.”

“Reptile” is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill. Lead star Del Toro, Rick Yorn, and Rachel Smith serve as executive producers. The film will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September before debuting on Netflix.

Del Toro previously told Variety that he harnesses Method acting techniques when preparing for roles, but joked at the time that there is a limit to what he would try to get into the head of a darker character.

“I will not kill you,” the “No Sudden Move” star said. “I promise.”

“Reptile” premieres October 6 on Netflix. Check out a few first-look photos below.