Ridley Scott Cast Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon After ‘Joker’: He’s a ‘Little Demon’

Arthur Fleck by way of Napoleon Bonaparte? According to “Napoleon” writer-director Ridley Scott, “Joker” is directly related to Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the upcoming period piece.

Scott revealed to Empire magazine that it was Phoenix’s turn in Todd Phillips’ DC film that led him to cast the “Gladiator” alum in “Napoleon.” Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for 2019’s “Joker.”

“I’m staring at Joaquin and saying, ‘This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte,'” Scott said of watching the film. “He looks like him.”

Scott continued of the real-life Bonaparte, “I compare him with Alexander the Great. Adolf Hitler. Stalin. Listen, he’s got a lot of bad shit under his belt. At the same time, he was remarkable with his courage, and in his can-do and in his dominance. He was extraordinary.”

In the joint Empire interview, Phoenix noted that “Napoleon” is not like a typical biopic and instead focuses on a heightened reality, including Bonaparte’s romance with Joséphine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby).

Per the official synopsis, “Napoleon” is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The intention of the film is to capture Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

“If you want to really understand Napoleon, then you should probably do your own studying and reading, because if you see this film, it’s this experience told through Ridley’s eyes,” Phoenix said. “It’s just such a complex world. I mean, it’s so fucking complex. What we were after was something that would capture the feeling of this man.”

Phoenix continued, “Certainly speaking for myself, I actively wanted to avoid the conventions of the biopic.”

Director Scott previously shared that he rewrote the script after Phoenix was “constantly questioning” the motivations of the infamous French leader. “With Napoleon, I think we dug in and found the character, or as close to what he may have been,” Scott told Empire earlier this year. “Joaquin is probably the most special, thoughtful actor I’ve ever worked with.”

The trailer for “Napoleon” teased the upcoming Apple release. In addition to “Napoleon,” Phoenix is also returning to where it all began: a “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie à Deux” and co-starring Lady Gaga.

For all the details on “Napoleon,” click here.