Rob Lowe Says Leaving ‘Unhealthy’ Situation on ‘The West Wing’ Was ‘The Best Thing I Ever Did’

“The West Wing” gave Rob Lowe one of the most iconic TV roles of his career when he suited up to play White House communications staffer Sam Seaborn on Aaron Sorkin’s hit drama. But despite the show’s success, Lowe opted to walk away from the cultural phenomenon in Season 4 amid rumors of tense salary negotiations. While he has never told the full story of the circumstances that prompted him to leave, the actor doesn’t seem to have any regrets about the decision.

In a new appearance on the Podcrushed podcast, Lowe recalled the behind-the-scenes drama that led him to exit the series. While he declined to share specifics about what forced him out of the role, he empathized that a show’s quality and popularity is no guarantee that its actors are having a positive experience.

“Whenever I talk to actors who complain about, you know, their relationships on their shows, it happens — it happens in any workplace,” Lowe said. “You could be in an environment where people sandbag you, want to see you fail, don’t appreciate you, whatever it is.”

Lowe compared his strained relationship with the show’s producers to the early romantic relationships that he watched his sons go through. He added that his ultimate decision to leave was influenced by a desire to teach his kids that it’s okay to walk away from something that seems too good to be true.

“I could see them having first girlfriends and being in a relationship that was abusive and taking it,” he said. “‘She’s the popular girl, everybody likes her, she’s beautiful, it must be great’ — all the things that people would say about making ‘The West Wing’ to me. ‘It’s so popular, it’s so amazing, it must be amazing.’ But I know what it’s like, and if I couldn’t walk away from it, then how could I empower my kids to walk away from it?… I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”