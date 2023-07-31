SAG-AFTRA Insists Waivers for Indies Will Put More Pressure on AMPTP to Negotiate

The SAG-AFTRA union is addressing the interim waiver agreements for select productions to continue during the historic strike.

As part of a memo sent to members on Sunday, July 30 (via Variety), the union called greenlighting independent productions a “vital part” of the strike strategy.

“We are confident that the terms of this agreement, particularly the streaming revenue share, will make distribution of these projects through AMPTP platforms unfeasible, until such time as an industrywide agreement has been reached,” the SAG committee wrote. “We believe the leverage created by increasing competitive pressure on the AMPTP and denying them what they want most will force them back to the table and help bring this strike to an end.”

The memo encouraged indie producers to apply for interim agreements to employ SAG actors on productions; producers must be independent of companies that belong to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, per the exemption rules. Additionally, the select producers must agree to the SAG-AFTRA terms proposed in negotiations with the AMPTP, and the cast must be paid two percent of streaming revenue attributed by Parrot Analytics to that production.

Per the memo, allowing independent productions amid the strike will ensure that budgets go to union-covered labor instead of “fueling a pipeline of non-union foreign productions.”

Stars like Sarah Silverman and Viola Davis have been vocal against SAG actors working during the strike, citing how it undermines the purpose of the demonstration to begin with. Davis delayed shooting film “G20” in solidarity with the strike despite the production receiving a SAG-AFTRA waiver.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” David said. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. [My production company] JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

Numerous films have also been delayed upon release, such as A24’s “Problemista” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” due to talent not being able to promote the respective projects. “Challengers” was set to open the 2023 Venice Film Festival but will instead be released in 2024.