×
Read Next: IFC Films Faces the End of an Era and Makes the Case for Its Future
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All the Fall Movies We Can’t Wait to See (Screen Talk Episode 158) — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

A lot could change about our perception of the year in cinema over the next few months.
Screen Talk 158: Fall 2017 Movie Preview
Woody Allen's "Wonder Wheel"
Share

The summer’s not quite over and most audiences still need to catch up on a lot of its highlights, but pretty soon, it’s going to be old news. The fall movie season is always a dense calendar of Oscar bait, exciting documentaries, and complete discoveries that make the last portion of the year the most unexpected. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson go through their list of movies expected to land on the fall festival circuit (or premiere outside of it) to get a sense for how the next few months could change our perception of cinema in 2017.

Listen to the full episode above.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on  and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festival newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Bad Boys 4’: Tasha Smith to Replace Theresa Randle as Wife of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett (EXCLUSIVE)
‘Bad Boys 4’: Tasha Smith to Replace Theresa Randle as Wife of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett (EXCLUSIVE)
3 hours ago
‘Actor Is A Genderless Word’: Tony-Nominee Alex Newell Says Change In Broadway Is Coming
rollingstone
‘Actor Is A Genderless Word’: Tony-Nominee Alex Newell Says Change In Broadway Is Coming
3 hours ago
Florida Lawmakers Pass Bill To Void Walt Disney World’s Development Agreement With Special District
Florida Lawmakers Pass Bill To Void Walt Disney World’s Development Agreement With Special District
4 hours ago
Trinity Fatu Walked Out on WWE's Monday Night Raw 'Because of the Way I Was Talked To and Handled'
Trinity Fatu Walked Out on WWE's Monday Night Raw 'Because of the Way I Was Talked To and Handled'
4 hours ago
Messi Beckoned by Saudis, Barca, MLS in Wake of PSG Suspension
Messi Beckoned by Saudis, Barca, MLS in Wake of PSG Suspension
4 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad