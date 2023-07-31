Seann William Scott Had to Work as a Churro Guy at the L.A. Zoo After $8,000 ‘American Pie’ Salary

Resurfaced comments from Seann William Scott addresses pay disparity issues in Hollywood that are front and center in the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Scott, who famously portrayed naughty high schooler Stiffler in the “American Pie” franchise, revealed that his salary for the original 1999 film was only $8,000. The film went on to gross more than $235 million at the box office and spur multiple sequels.

Scott shared with TV talk show host Rick Eisen (via The Independent) that the paycheck was “a lot of money for me at the time” but still led to him taking on additional work.

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5,000 or maybe $6,000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby,'” Scott said, adding that his salary was maybe even less than $8,000 because “I ended up having to work at the L.A. Zoo as a churro guy.”

“American Pie” was a Universal Pictures release.

Recently, John Cusack alleged that Fox did not fairly compensate him for romantic comedy “Say Anything.”

“Somehow I got points – net not gross. Never expected to see any money – but the film became quite famous – so about 10 years ago – I looked again at the financial statements they were obligated to report – and to my shock – they claimed they had LOST 44 million dollars on the film,” Cusack tweeted. “I thought wow , I almost bankrupted Fox! ( not really ) The film cost about 13 million to make – and money spent to release was minimal at the time – 30 years in – that film lost millions every year ! A neat accounting trick don’t ya think ?”

And that’s not all: “Final Destination” actor Devon Sawa noted that he wasn’t “paid a cent” for his cameo appearance in “Final Destination 5,” which used footage from the first film. “They didn’t even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere,” Sawa said. “In the first contract for part one there was a section that stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong.”

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Kimiko Glenn took to TikTok to open up about her fellow Netflix cast members having to take on second jobs despite starring on a hit series.

“People were bartenders still. People had their second jobs still,” Glenn said. “They were fucking famous as shit, like internationally famous, couldn’t go outside, but had to keep their second jobs because they couldn’t afford to not. We couldn’t afford cabs to set.”