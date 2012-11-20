So, Mike Myers Has Completed A Script For ‘Wayne’s World 3’

Well, seeing as unnecessary sequels to “Twins,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” continue to develop, why not add another one to the mix? While the last we heard from Mike Myers was that he was trying to get a fourth “Austin Powers” movie off the ground, it seems he’s turned his attention to his other comedic franchise, “Wayne’s World.”

EW (via JoBlo) has revealed that Myers has completed his first draft for a third “Wayne’s World.” The film will allegedly deal with, “Wayne and Garth coping with the new era of music, transitioning from access cable to streaming internet (ala YouTube) and Wayne balancing his marriage to Cassandra.” No way!

After the failure of “The Love Guru,” which was four years ago, it’s no surprise that Myers has turned back to the franchises that made him famous, especially since he hasn’t done much outside of the “Shrek” films and his cameo in “Inglourious Basterds.” There’s no word on when the project will get moving, if it even has a home (though Paramount likely has the rights), or even what the status of “Austin Powers 4” is. What do you guys think? Is the advent of the Internet an interesting angle for a return to Wayne and Garth? Or is it nothing else but a sad attempt to recapture former glory?