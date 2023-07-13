Studio Behind ‘Sound of Freedom’ Defends AMC Theatres from Wild Claims by Child-Trafficking Drama’s Fans

After AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron had to address the viral rumor that “Sound of Freedom” audiences were being targeted by theater workers, the studio behind the film was weighed in to support the theater chain.

A number of bizarre tweets from the film’s right-wing fans — the child-trafficking drama has won vast admirers from those, like QAnon, who believe in wide-ranging pedophilia plots touching the highest echelons of American power — suggested that the air conditioning was deliberately turned off during screenings. And a viral satirical tweet suggested that AMC theaters had a conspiracy against QAnon members and were supplying suspicious liquid at the concessions stand. “Sound of Freedom” is based on the story of Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel who is an active QAnon believer.

“I work at AMC and just got fired for refusing to add this liquid to a customer’s soda,” comedian @MrNastyNoDrama tweeted as satire. “We were instructed specifically to serve this to Sound of Freedom audiences. I am a microbiology student and took it to the lab to examine and found what looks like nanobots inside.”

AMC Theatres CEO Aron tweeted seemingly in response, “Really bizarre FUD floating around Twitter that we are suppressing attendance for ‘Sound of Freedom.’ Yesterday we showed that movie 3,000 times at our 570 U.S. theatres and more than 100,000 people watched it at AMC Theatres. Misinformation on Twitter is astonishing. Bots? Haters?”

Allegations of canceled screenings were also addressed.

Aron tweeted again, writing, “Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread. More than ONE MILLION people have watched ‘Sound of Freedom’ at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre. Let’s put this ridiculous conspiracy theory to bed. Fri/Sat more than 250,000 people watched ‘Sound of Freedom’ at AMC in the U.S.”

“Sound of Freedom” distributor Angel Studios has now issued a joint statement defending the AMC theater rollout, which has led to the film about sex trafficking rings in the U.S. dominating the box office. Angel Studios’ co-founder Jeffrey Harmon responded to Aron’s tweet, writing, “Adam, I’m a cofounder at Angel Studios and I want to personally thank you for how amazing of a partner you have been. Many of your managers have reached out to me and personally told me they love what is happening and have worked so hard to bring a great experience to ‘Sound of Freedom’ fans.”

More than 450 new theaters were added by AMC to screen “Sound of Freedom” starting June 14.

“We understand there are rumors — predominantly in social media — that AMC theaters have made it difficult for fans to see ‘Sound of Freedom’ in local AMC theaters, and we want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate,” Brandon Purdie, Head of Angel Theatrical Distribution, said in a press statement. “AMC has been an outstanding partner for Angel Studios, and in fact, as a result of the movie’s performance and consumer demand, AMC has agreed to add additional screens for ‘Sound of Freedom’ for this weekend.”

Purdie continued, “Angel Studios and the producers of ‘Sound of Freedom’ are asking our fans to support AMC, and all of our other theatrical partners. Summer is the busiest season for people working in theaters, so we ask that anyone attending a screening of ‘Sound of Freedom’ show kindness to their local theater staff. We have the best movie fans in the business. Let’s continue to show theaters the love that Angel supporters are known for.”

The Angel Studios press statement thanked all of the film’s “partners in exhibition” including Cinemark, Regal, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Cineplex Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas, B&B Theatres, Megaplex Theatres, Malco Theatres, National Association of Theatre Owners, Independent Cinema Alliance, and “key advocate” AMC.

Angel Studios’ mission statement reads that the production company is the “home of stories that amplify light.” The crowdfunded studio platform “serves audiences that have been overlooked by Hollywood and other media conglomerates.”