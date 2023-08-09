‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Finale Pits Starfleet Against the Gorn — Watch an Exclusive Clip

After a blockbuster musical episode, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is closing out its second season in much more serious fashion. The sci-fi series’ season finale “Hegemony” will pit the crew of the USS Enterprise against a classic enemy of old. And in a first look at the finale, exclusively shared with IndieWire, it’s revealed that said enemy is one of the most dangerous in the “Star Trek” galaxy: the Gorn.

The Gorn, a race of hostile reptellian humanoid aliens, first appeared in “Arena,” one of the most iconic episodes of Gene Roddenberry’s science fiction series. In “Strange New Worlds,” the species appeared twice in the show’s first season: “Memento Mori,” where a Gorn military ship attacks the Enterprise, and “All Those Who Wonder,” where hatchlings from the species caused the death of Enterprise engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak). The finale marks the first and only appearance of the species, the main recurring antagonists, in the show’s second season.

A prequel series to the original “Star Trek,” “Strange New Worlds” follows Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike as he leads the Enterprise crew on missions throughout the galaxy to seek out new planets and life forms. The series premiered in 2022 and has received acclaim from critics for successfully recapturing the tone of the classic show; in his review of Season 2, IndieWire’s Christian Blauvelt gave the season an “A,” writing that the show “offers classic episode after classic episode.”

Aside from Mount, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” stars Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley and Ethan Peck as Spock, two characters that originated in the classic ’60s “Star Trek” series; Mount, Romijn, and Peck made their debuts playing the characters in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery” in 2019. Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, and Babs Olusanmokun play Nurse Chapel, Nyota Uhura, and M’Benga, all characters from the original series, while Christina Chong and Melissa Navia round out the cast as new characters. Season 2 also features Paul Wesley and Carol Kane in recurring roles.

The series is co-showrun by Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, the latter of whom wrote the screenplay for “Hegemony.” The two executive produce with Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the show.

Although Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” is coming to an end, it won’t be the last time fans see the crew of the Enterprise; the series has already been renewed for a third season, although production has been delayed due to the WGA strike. Check out an exclusive first look at the season finale below.