Steven Spielberg Says ‘West Side Story’ Remake Is “On My Mind,” Plus Details On ‘The BFG’

Though he took a longer than usual breather following 2012’s “Lincoln,” Steven Spielberg is getting back into his ever busy, prolific state of mind. This fall he starts shooting a Cold War era thriller starring Tom Hanks, and after that, he’s got the Roald Dahl adaptation “The BFG” cooking to go next. But remember those reports in the spring that the director was eyeballing a redo of Robert Wise‘s classic “West Side Story“? Well, it would seem it’s still on the brain.

In a recent interview on “Good Morning America” alongside Oprah Winfrey to promote “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” the director was asked about “West Side Story,” and he confirmed it was something he was still interested in. “Well you know something, ‘West Side Story’ is one of my favourite Broadway musicals and one of the greatest pieces of musical literature, my goodness, one of the greatest scores and some of the greatest lyrics ever written for a musical so just let me put it this way: it’s on my mind,” he said. And it’s kinda curious in that statement he didn’t once mention the 1961 movie….

Meanwhile, the folks at Film Divider share some intel on the adaptation of “The BFG,” and what changes are coming to Dahl’s tale. The lead character of Sophie will now be in boarding school — not an orphanage — and will have a best friend, while additional characters include a pair of scientists who debate over whether or not giants exist. These seem to be careful changes to the original work that will hopefully still keep the spirit of the book intact.

