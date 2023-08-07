‘Talk to Me’ Filmmakers ‘Stand in Solidarity’ with Trans Star Zoe Terakes Amid Ban in Kuwait

“Talk to Me” producers are speaking up against Kuwait banning the A24 film over non-binary and trans masculine star Zoe Terakes.

The horror film was banned in Kuwait over the gender identity of Terakes, which is not referenced in the movie. Production company Causeway Films and sales agent Bankside Films issued a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter in response to the Kuwait release ban.

“We stand in solidarity with Zoe Terakes following the decision by Kuwait to ban the film ‘Talk to Me’,” the statement reads. “Zoe has made their own statement, which we fully support, and we are immensely proud of their involvement in the film.”

Actor Terakes took to Instagram to address the discrimination in Kuwait. “Talk to Me” is the first film to be barred from release in Kuwaity over the gender or sexual identity of an actor rather than queer themes onscreen.

“If there are queer or trans themes or scenes in your film, it’s probably not gonna make it to the Gulf. Which is devastating and terrifying in its own right,” Terakes wrote. “But our film doesn’t have queer themes. Our film doesn’t actually ever mention my transness, or my queerness. I am a trans actor who happened to get the role. I’m not a theme. I’m a person. Kuwait has banned this film due to my identity alone,” they wrote. “It is targeted and dehumanizing and means to harm us.”

Terakes continued, “As much as it is very sad to be on the receiving end of this, what is even more heartbreaking is what this precedent means for the queer and trans people of Kuwait. Eliminating trans actors on screens will not eliminate trans people (as much as the government of Kuwait wishes it would) but it will eliminate a lot of hope. And hope is such a large part of how we live as marginalized people. It’s how we learn to move through the hatred and the mistreatment and the violence. We look to all the people who have done it before us, we look to all the people who are doing it beside us, and that gives us hope to keep going. We are a community that has learnt to depend on each other, because cis people have historically been no help. Therefore, our survival is so dependent on our ability to look to each other, to share with each other, to lean on each other, to love each other, to see each other.”

They concluded, “My heart breaks for the trans people and queer people of Kuwait who have so few places to look. If you feel angry, sad or confused by this, consider donating to the Rainbow Railroad; an organization that helps queer and trans people access safety and lives free from persecution worldwide.”

Australian thriller “Talk to Me” has marked the second biggest domestic opening for A24 since “Hereditary.” The film is the feature directorial debut from YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou of the RackaRacka channel. “Talk to Me” premiered at 2023 Sundance and was acquired by A24 for a high seven-figure deal.