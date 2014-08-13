×
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Franchise Carving Up Yet Another Prequel

Rebooted in 2003 and then rebooted again in 2013, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” continues its legacy as a landmark horror movie delivering increasingly diminished returns. Despite audiences having been subjected to “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” in 2006, another prequel movie is in development, evidently due to the fact that the sound of chainsaws at eardrum-shredding levels in cinemas never gets old.

The Wrap reports that “Leatherface” is now in the works. Get this, it’s an origin story, set in the 1970s! Truly groundbreaking! Seth M. Sherwood will pen the script for the Millenium Films production, with the story said to take place a few years before Tobe Hooper’s movie. So we’re not betting on Alexandra Daddario and her crew from last year’s 3D version re-emerging here. Although, world building is now all the rage, so who knows.

No director attached yet, but with the original film celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, maybe it’s time to go back to Hooper’s flick and see what made audiences freak out the first time around.

