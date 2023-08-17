‘The Curse’ First Look: Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone Flip Houses for Benny Safdie’s Reality Show

Flip, flop, or haunt?

Nathan Fielder’s upcoming HGTV spoof series “The Curse,” co-created with Benny Safdie, follows an elitist couple, played by Fielder and Emma Stone, who flip homes in developing areas for a reality TV show, produced by Safdie. Yet a dark twist plagues their latest project…

Per the official synopsis, Asher (Fielder) and Whitney (Stone) Siegel are married entrepreneurs (don’t call them gentrifiers!) whose latest plan is to flip houses and convert them into eco-friendly homes for the struggling residents of Española, New Mexico — all for an HGTV-style reality show being overseen by an ingratiating producer (Safdie) with demons of his own. From this premise, which nimbly touches upon inescapable American issues of race, class, and capital, Fielder and Safdie branch out into an increasingly tangled network of ethical and moral gray zones, expertly balancing the tender and the merciless.

The previous logline teased the series as being a “genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the Siegel’s relationship as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

“The Curse” premieres its first three episodes at the 2023 New York Film Festival as part of the Spotlight programming. Episodes 4 through 10 will be screened at Film at Lincoln Center during the show’s run. The series is an A24/Showtime release, and will be directed by lead star and co-creator Fielder, as well as David and Nathan Zellner.

The show marks Safdie’s first scripted TV series, coupled with being “Nathan For You” creator Fielder’s follow-up to critically acclaimed “The Rehearsal.” Josh and Benny Safdie will executive-produce through the brothers’ Elara Pictures banner; Fielder also executive produces, as well as Stone via her Fruit Tree banner.

Amy Israel, EVP of scripted programming at Showtime, said in 2020, “The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder. Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

“The Curse” will premiere on Showtime later this year. Check out the first look photo above.