‘The Marvels’ Director Says Superhero Fatigue Is Real — But Isn’t Worried, Because Her Sequel Is ‘Really Wacky and Silly’

General interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to have waned since its “Avengers: Endgame” heyday, but Marvel Studios’ robust slate of upcoming films makes it clear that the machine is not slowing down any time soon. And while the Marvel name might not be enough to guarantee a cultural phenomenon anymore, Nia DaCosta believes that her upcoming superhero debut “The Marvels” is unique enough to be a hit with comic book fans.

In a new interview with Total Film, DaCosta — who directed the indie hit “Little Woods” and the Monkeypaw-produced “Candyman” sequel before joining the MCU — expressed sympathy for the argument that fans are getting tired of superhero movies. But she explained that she thinks “The Marvels” has a unique comedic tone that will set it apart from the crowd.

“I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists,” DaCosta said. “The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that [‘The Marvels’ is] really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Even Hollywood’s most outspoken comic book fans such as James Gunn — whose new job as DC Studios co-CEO revolves around keeping moviegoers interested in superheroes — admit that the onrush of franchise titles in the past decade has grated on audiences. In a recent interview, Gunn explained that he thinks audiences haven’t lost their enthusiasm for creative, well-made superhero movies — but cautioned studios against thinking that the presence of a recognizable hero was enough to guarantee a hit.

“I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue,” Gunn said. “I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring.”

“The Marvels” is set to open in theaters on Friday, November 10.