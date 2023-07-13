Tom Holland Says Hollywood ‘Is Not for Me’: ‘The Business Really Scares Me’

Tom Holland is opening up about feeling out of place in Hollywood.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor revealed during Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast that he is worried about “losing” himself in Hollywood.

“Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” Holland said. “The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The “Uncharted” star continued, “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is, ‘Don’t lose yourself.’ I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

Holland said, “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy…That’s the stuff that I should protect.”

Earlier this year, Holland confirmed that he took a break from acting after filming Apple TV+ psychological thriller series “The Crowded Room.”

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure,” Holland said. “I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

The mixed reviews for the series also led Holland to address his own “resiliency” in the public eye.

“It’s no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here,” Holland said. “I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality.”