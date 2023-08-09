See the Casting Tapes That Helped Angus Cloud Land His ‘Euphoria’ Role

The casting tapes that helped Angus Cloud land his “Euphoria” role have been shared over a week after the late actor’s sudden death.

Cloud’s mother Lisa Cloud posted a link to the clips on Facebook. “This was just sent to me by [‘Euphoria’ casting director] Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn. It’s his first tape,” she captioned. “After this was seen by the creators of ‘Euphoria,’ he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son’s extraordinary spirit.”

In the video, Cloud is asked how he would describe himself, to which he responds “probably goofy” and a fan of spontaneity. Some of his adventures, he says, led to breaking into the San Francisco and Oakland zoos, with Cloud and his friends entering the cages of kangaroos and warthogs.

“That shit was really sketchy,” Cloud says.

As for his emotional state, Cloud explains, “I try to shut off my feelings to other people because I don’t want to get caught in my feelings, because it’s so much to carry. But you’ve got to take the good with the bad. I realized, even though I try to remain distant and cut off my feelings, you can’t help love. If that shit comes, you not going to be able to say, ‘No.'”

He later says, “Shit, it’s the freedom, and…I don’t know. Just the love that I have to give and receive. Everywhere, surrounded by it. Just blessed to be alive.”

Cloud was eventually cast as fan favorite “Euphoria” character Fezco, a drug dealer for Rue (Zendaya) and a close friend of Lexi’s (Maude Apatow).

Cloud died July 31 in Oakland, California at age 25. His family confirmed his passing in a statement, saying, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Lisa Cloud said on Facebook over the weekend that she does not believe her son committed suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

She added, “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

A tribute has been added to episodes of “Euphoria” on HBO’s streaming service Max.

In a statement on the “Euphoria” Twitter account, HBO said “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud’s “Euphoria” co-stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and series creator Sam Levinson have posted notes honoring the late actor.

Watch Cloud’s casting tapes here.