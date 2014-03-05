Watch: New Trailer, Poster & Pics For SXSW Horror ‘Oculus’

There are certain things horror movies have taught us over the years: don’t go in the basement, don’t go to the cabin in the woods, don’t investigate whatever is making that weird noise in the dark. They have also taught us that mirrors are perhaps best left alone, particularly if they are big and creepy and covered in a sheet. Except if you’re the folks in “Oculus.”

Starring Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Rory Cochrane and Katee Sackhoff, Mike Flanagan‘s film follows siblings Tim and Kaylie, who must deal with a malevolent supernatural force unleashed through a mirror in their childhood home. Probably because they played with that damned mirror. Regardless, buzz has been building around this one since it screened at TIFF as part of the Midnight Madness lineup last fall, and it’s on its way to screening at SXSW where it hopes to scare up even more chatter around the movie before it arrives in theaters.

“Oculus” opens on April 11th and may change your relationshipo with mirrors. Check out the new trailer, poster and images below.