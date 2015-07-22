×
Read Next: Jeff Bridges Would Abide a ‘Big Lebowski’ Sequel — If the Coens Make It
Watch: Video Essay Counts Down The 10 Most Beautiful Movies Of All Time

It’s impossible to create a list on the internet, especially when it comes to movies, without starting a hotly contested debate. And while CineFix‘s “Top 10 Most Beautiful Movies of All-Time” will certainly stir some arguments, they shy away from making it a definitive ranking, instead breaking things down into ten different categories.

Some of the categories include: European cinema, black-and-white in the modern era, Asian cinema, sweeping Hollywood epics, etc. Altogether, the aim is to pick a movie that’s purely a representation of cinematic beauty, whether it’s the striking 70mm desert imagery of “Lawrence of Arabia,” the deep focus cinematography of “Citizen Kane,” or the decadent use of color in “Hero.” It’s not so much about how the cinematography services the movie. They’re instead picking movies that would look like a masterful painting if you pressed the pause button.

You can go ahead and check out the list below. Any movies not mentioned that you’d include? Let us know.

