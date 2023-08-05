Zachary Levi ‘Fully’ Supports the SAG Strike Despite Viral Comic-Con Comments: It’s an ‘Exploitative System’

Zachary Levi is clarifying his stance on the SAG-AFTRA strike after his appearance at Comic-Con went viral.

The “Shazam!” actor called the rules surrounding what actors can and cannot discuss amid the strike as “so dumb” while onstage at New York Comic-Con. Now, Levi has issued a statement to IndieWire to voice his support for the ongoing strike.

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Levi said. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

He continued, “But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

While onstage at Comic-Con, Levi alluded to his past roles in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “Chuck,” and “Tangled” without explicitly referencing the films.

“I’m not allowed to talk about — this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” Levi said. “I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best prince ever. I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

He later shared on Instagram that “we need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike bars members from doing promotional work on past, present, or future projects while the work stoppage order continues. While production has halted for most Hollywood shows and films, international productions and special indie projects have received waivers to continue.