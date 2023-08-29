Zendaya Wants to ‘Tap into That Super-Villain Vibe’ for Her Next Role

Zendaya wants to put the Rue in ruthless in her next role.

The “Euphoria” Emmy winner and star of next year’s “Challengers” and “Dune: Part Two” said during a video for Elle magazine, below, that she hopes to channel an evil character for her next role.

“I would love to play a villain of sorts,” Zendaya said. “Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in…”

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actress added, “I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

Also on the list of Zendaya’s goals: directing. The star previously announced that she was actually supposed to helm “Euphoria” Season 2, Episode 6, titled “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” but she didn’t have enough time to prepare as she was also acting in the episode. Now, Zendaya is ready to step into the director’s chair for a feature film.

“[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully more than just one, but just doing it,” Zendaya told Elle. “The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear.”

Zendaya is expected to helm a “Euphoria” Season 3 episode with the series most likely returning in 2025, according to HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi. The delayed production is in part due to the ongoing WGA strike and series creator Sam Levinson serving as showrunner for “The Idol.”

“’Euphoria’ is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on ‘Idol’ but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” Orsi said in May. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on ‘Idol.’”

Levinson recently hinted that Season 3 will be a “film noir” with Zendaya’s character Rue exploring “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”