‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25

“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud is dead at the age of 25, TMZ first reported.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said that the actor’s passing came shortly after the passing of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

IndieWire has reached out to Cloud’s manager for further comment.

In a statement on the “Euphoria” Twitter account, HBO said “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Born in 1998 in Oakland, California to an Irish family, Cloud grew up in the city, and studied production design at the Oakland School for the Arts. At just 21, he rose to prominence as Fez, a drug dealer with a heart of gold, in the HBO teen drama “Euphoria.” A main cast member and fan favorite during the show’s first two seasons, in 2019 and 2022, Cloud made his acting debut in the role. Famously, the actor was plucked off the streets of Manhattan by casting director Jennifer Venditti to take on the role; at the time, he was working at a chicken-and-waffle restaurant.

During the first two seasons of “Euphoria,” Cloud worked with some of the biggest young actors in Hollywood, including series star Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi. Originally, Fez — a drug dealer who dropped out of high school early to earn money and support his family — was intended to die early on in the first season, before creator Sam Levinson changed his mind. Cloud’s funny and sweet performance as Fez, who initially supports the troubled Rue’s (Zendaya) drug abuse but proves to be a protective figure in her life, turned him into a fan favorite, and he received an expanded focus in the second season, which saw him develop a romance with the straitlaced Lexi (Apatow).

The second season finale saw Fez arrested after a shootout with the police. Season 3 of the show had not begun production at the time of Cloud’s passing; Levinson had started writing the season before the beginning of the WGA strike, and HBO has indicated the season won’t air until at least 2025.

Outside of his performance in “Euphoria,” Cloud had acting credits in the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line,” which starred Alex Wolff and premiered at Tribeca Film Festival this June. He also made cameos and starred in several music videos, including “All Three” by Noah Cyrus, “Cigarettes” by Juice WRLD, and “Mamiii” by Becky G & Karol G.

Recently, Cloud was cast in an upcoming untitled horror film from Universal Pictures. Directed by “Ready or Not” and “Scream” filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the movie also stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and Giancarlo Esposito. The movie began filming this June, and is expected to release in April 2024. Other posthumous releases featuring the actor include Anna Bowden and Ryan Fleck’s ensemble drama “Freaky Tales” and “Your Lucky Day.”