‘Breaking Bad’ Star Mark Margolis Dead at 83

“Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” alum Mark Margolis has died at age 83.

The actor, who famously portrayed drug kingpin Hector “Tío” Salamanca across both series, passed away August 4 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, as his son Morgan Margolis announced.

Margolis’ manager Robert Kolker said in a statement, “He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

Margolis appeared in more than 50 Off-Broadway plays and marked his breakout film performance in “Scarface” as villainous bodyguard Alberto, aka the Shadow. Films ranged from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” to “Gone Baby Gone.” Margolis also collaborated with director Darren Aronofsky for numerous films, including “Black Swan,” “Pi,” “Noah,” “Requiem for a Dream,” and “The Wrestler.” The actor had over 70 film credits across a half-century-long career.

Margolis was Emmy-nominated for “Breaking Bad” in 2012. His role as Hector in the Vince Gilligan-created franchise had few lines, with the character relying on a bell to communicate and confined to a wheelchair.

“I looked at the script and thought oh my, I don’t have to learn any lines. I just have to fly out to New Mexico, get into the scene and think,” Margolis said on the “Better Call Saul Insider” podcast. “And for me it was heaven.”

He continued, “I loved being in the chair and not having the ability to speak, but [I also love] having a mind that works to show I’m still connected to what’s coming at me. I love working with Vince Gilligan and the crew. They are just amazing. It’s hard to pick one thing. In this case, I was thrilled about having an opportunity to work with Jonathan Banks.”

For prequel show “Better Call Saul,” Margolis eventually needed a Spanish tutor for his dialogue.

Additionally, he appeared in TV series “Oz,” “Sex and the City,” “The Blacklist,” “American Horror Story: Asylum,” “The Affair,” “Gotham,” and “The Equalizer.” His final role was also alongside “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston in “Your Honor.”