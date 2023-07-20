‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Teaser: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Ryan Murphy Debut

Kim Kardashian is a haunted blonde bombshell in the first look at Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

The upcoming Season 12 anthology series installment marks the first time a singular creative voice leads a season, with showrunner Halley Feiffer (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”) writing all episodes. “AHS: Delicate” is based in part on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel “Delicate Condition” about a woman who becomes convinced a sinister figure is forbidding her from getting pregnant.

The novel, out in August, is being touted as “the feminist update to ‘Rosemary’s Baby'” and follows a “sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The teaser, to the tune of a dark rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby,” shows Kardashian cradling a baby as identical dancers surround her. Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne also star. Longtime “AHS” actress and Murphy collaborator Roberts makes her return to the “American Horror Story” franchise after a four-year hiatus.

Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, and Broadway staples Debra Monk and Julie Monk round out the cast. Billie Lourd is also rumored to appear in the series.

Co-creator Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Kardashian was a no-brainer to be cast in the series.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” Murphy said. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Per THR, Murphy decided to cast Kardashian following her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in 2022.

Kardashian’s co-star Quinto told People magazine that working with the reality TV mogul was a “warm” experience.

“I did a cameo on this season of ‘American Horror Story’ and I got to meet her,” Quinto said. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s going to do a wonderful job.”

Murphy executive produces the series alongside co-creator Brad Falchuk, Season 12 showrunner Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson. The show is produced by 20th Century.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” will be debuting soon on FX. Check out the teaser below.