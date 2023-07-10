Ryan Gosling Philosophizes Ken’s Life Purpose in Latest Musical ‘Barbie’ Trailer — Watch

Ryan Gosling may be returning to his “Mickey Mouse Club” roots to bring a plastic character to life.

Gosling, who spent part of his childhood on the iconic Disney kids’ program, is once again showing off his singing chops in the latest trailer for “Barbie.” Not since “The Notebook” has Gosling taken on a role of a leading man whose life’s purpose is solely to love his soulmate — in this case, Barbie (Margot Robbie).

Gosling breaks into song in the latest trailer for Greta Gerwig’s live-action take on the iconic Mattel dolls. Ken worries (shirtlessly) about “always being number two” to Barbie, without having an identity outside of their relationship.

“Barbie” follows both Barbie and Ken escaping Barbie Land and entering the real world, much to their shock. Gosling previously opened up about preparing to play Ken his whole life, saying that he wanted to bring a voice to the oft-overlooked toy.

“I walk out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon,” Gosling told Jimmy Kimmel of seeing his daughters’ Ken doll. “Gosling took a photo of what he found and texted it to Gerwig saying, ‘I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.’ Nobody plays with Ken.”

Gosling also responded to criticisms that he is too old to take on the role, saying, “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point.”

“Barbie” premieres July 21 in theaters. Check out the final trailer for the film below.