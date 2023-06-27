‘Billions’ Final Season Trailer: Damian Lewis Returns to Take Down Paul Giamatti

Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) always comes out on top.

Since Lewis stepped away from the series in 2021, the original lead star of the hit Showtime series returns as Wall Street savant Bobby in the seventh and final season of “Billions.”

Per the official synopsis, in Season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff lead “Billions,” with David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins also starring.

Season 7 of “Billions” will stream weekly on Paramount+ with Showtime as well as air on the network, with all 12 episodes leading into the slated spinoffs “Millions” and “Trillions.” Both projects are executive produced by “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, with Paul Schiff also executive producing the latest franchise installments.

IndieWire also confirmed that a third “Billions” series spinoff will be set in Miami, focused on crypto-currency. A rumored fourth show is believed to be centered in the London finance world.

“Billions” premiered in 2016 with Beth Schacter serving as showrunner and executive producer. Andrew Ross Sorkin co-created the series with Koppelman and Levien; April Taylor and Mike Harrop are executive-producing the final season.

“Billions” Season 7 premieres August 11 on Showtime. Check out the trailer below.