‘Biosphere’ Trailer: Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown Star in a Post-Apocalyptic Buddy Comedy

Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown are seeking best friends for the end of the world.

The duo star as lifelong pals who are the last survivors on the planet after the apocalypse in Mel Esyln’s debut feature film “Biosphere,” which premiered at 2022 TIFF. The film is set to be released by IFC Films.

Per the official synopsis, in the not-too-distant future, the last two men on Earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity. Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother — they also happen to be the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed the custom biosphere they call home, outfitting it with both creature comforts and the necessities to sustain life on a doomed planet. When the population of their fishpond — which supplies essential protein — begins waning, the men find themselves facing an ominous future. But life may yet find a way.”

Director Eslyn is president of Duplass Brothers Productions and produced films such as “The One I Love,” “The Intervention,” “Outside In,” and “Horse Girl.” Eslyn most recently produced HBO comedy “Somebody Somewhere” and Sam Jones’ documentary “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.” She wrote and directed episodes for HBO’s “Room 104” and helmed docuseries “The Lady and the Dale” and “Cinema Toast.”

Eslyn produces “Biosphere” alongside Zackary Drucker, Maddie Buis, and Shuli Harel. Eslyn and “Biosphere” lead star Duplass co-wrote the feature together.

The IndieWire review for the film called it “hilarious and earnest,” serving as a “thought experiment about gender and masculinity and (straight) male relationships in microcosm, tossing two cis Western men in the pressure cooker of environmental collapse, where the social constructs that have ceased to matter still occasionally bubble up to the surface.”

The review continued, “‘Biosphere’ plays with a central theme of ‘sometimes things happen that can’t be explained rationally’ but doesn’t really go anywhere with it, and some might end up frustrated by where in the narrative the film chooses to end, and which loose threads are left untied. ‘Biosphere’ is tons of fun as a character study, but its ideas will leave you gazing out of its geodesic windows, wishing there was something more out there.”

“Biosphere” premieres in theaters and on demand July 7. Check out the trailer below.