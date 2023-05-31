‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Trailer: Sci-Fi Anthology Series Returns with New Cast and Release Date

Nothing is really what is seems.

The sixth season of beloved mind-bending series “Black Mirror” includes an ensemble cast of Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Myha’la Herrold, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Zazie Beetz, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Per Netflix’s elusive logline, in “Black Mirror” Season 6, expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of “Black Mirror” is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet.

The full episode list of the five-installment season revealed Toby Haynes, Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, and Uta Briesewitz as directors, with all episodes being written by creator Brooker. The final episode, titled “Demon 79,” is co-written by “Ms. Marvel” creator Bisha K. Ali. Broke & Bones is the production company behind the series.

The season kicks off with “Joan Is Awful” about an average woman (Hayek Pinault) who learns that a global streaming platform has launched a TV drama adaptation of her life, in which she is played by the global icon Salma Hayek Pinault in a meta twist. Pankiw helms the episode, which co-stars Annie Murphy, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, and Rob Delaney.

“I’ve always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” series creator Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum. “So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.”

Brooker added, “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what a ‘Black Mirror’ episode even is. The stories are all still tonally ‘Black Mirror’ through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

“Black Mirror” Season 6 premieres June 15 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.