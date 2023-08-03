‘Dicks the Musical’ Trailer: Megan Thee Stallion Raps and Dances in A24’s Wild First Movie Musical

“Sister Sister” by way of A24?

The studio’s first musical film, “Dicks the Musical,” boasts a star-studded cast with killer original songs and a twist on “Parent Trap.”

In the film set to premiere at TIFF this September, two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (“Borat”), also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Lead actors Jackson and Sharp wrote the original songs for the film with Karl Saint Lucy; the film is based on Jackson and Sharps’s two-man show from Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014.

Megan Thee Stallion is also tied to an upcoming Netflix movie directed by Josh Safdie and co-starring Adam Sandler. The rapper previously guest-starred on shows like “Good Girls,” “P-Valley,” and “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”

“Dicks the Musical,” formerly known as “F***ing Identical Twins,” will debut at TIFF as part of the Midnight Madness selection. The festival will open with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” and marks the premiere of Kristoffer Borgli’s latest feature “Dream Scenario” starring Nicolas Cage, which is also produced by A24.

A24 has a slew of upcoming high-profile premieres, with Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” and Sean Durkin’s WWE drama “The Iron Claw” both set for December 2023 releases. “MaXXXine,” which rounds out the “X” trilogy, is slated for a 2024 premiere, with Alex Garland’s latest “Civil War” and Rose Glass’ “Love Lies Bleeding” additionally in the works. Robert Eggers’ younger brothers Sam and Max Eggers will be making their directorial debut with “The Front Room.”

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, A24 received waivers for production on “Mother Mary” and “Death of a Unicorn” to continue production. “Mother Mary” stars Anne Hathaway as a pop star who becomes romantically involved with a fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel. “Death of a Unicorn” follows a father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) who accidentally run over a unicorn; both productions are currently in progress in Europe.

“Dicks the Musical” premieres September 29 in theaters. Check out the trailer below.