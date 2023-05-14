David Tennant Returns in ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer

“Doctor Who” fans won’t have to wait much longer for one of the biggest events in the show’s history.

Before Jodie Whittaker departs the long-running BBC series later this year and is replaced by Ncuti Gatwa as the eponymous time traveling hero, fans will be treated to three specials commemorating the show’s 60th anniversary. The specials, which will mark the return of beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies to the franchise, will feature fan favorite actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprising their roles as the Doctor and his companion Donna Noble.

“It looks impossible,” Davies said when the news was announced in 2022. “First, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

A new trailer for the show’s 60th anniversary festivities gives fans their best look yet at Tennant and Tate back in action. It also reveals titles for the three specials: “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “Giggles.”

The excitement won’t end when the specials are over, as many fans hope that Davies’ presence at the helm of the show will result in another golden age like the early Tennant seasons that he presided over. The prolific showrunner has made it clear that he is just as excited about producing full seasons of episodes with Gatwa as he was to make the specials with his old collaborators.

“The future is here, and it’s Ncuti,” Davies said. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

The three “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary specials will air on BBC this fall before streaming internationally on Disney+. Watch the new trailer below.