‘Dumb Money’ Trailer: Paul Dano and Seth Rogen Try to Get Rich Quick in GameStop True Story

There’s no such thing as dumb luck when it comes to good money.

“Dumb Money” is based on Ben Mezrich’s “The Antisocial Network” book, charting the 2021 GameStop short squeeze that changed Wall Street forever. Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum adapted the book. Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Pam and Tommy”) directs the feature adaptation, which stars Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Paul Dano, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, and Anthony Ramos.

“The Batman” alum Dano stars as real-life YouTuber Keith Gill. Rogen, meanwhile, portrays the head of investment firm Melvin Capital, Gabe Plotkin, who tries to figure out the reason behind his big financial loss.

Rogen told Vanity Fair that the stock market is “purposely convoluted” since it is “designed to keep people out of it.” The fascinating true story behind “Dumb Money” essentially democratized the stock market for the average American.

“The price of entry is understanding this completely bizarre system. It’s so hard! Could you explain to me, conceptually, what shorting of stock is and why that is a thing that exists?” Rogen said. “I still have a hard time wrapping my head around it. And I think that’s the point.”

“The Fabelmans” actor shared the trailer on Instagram, captioning of his latest project, “I got to work on this movie with some friends and it turned out fucking great and actually made me understand stocks a little bit!”

Screenwriters Angelo and Blum, along with Mezrich, John Friedberg, Michael Heimler, Johnny Holland, Andrew Swett, Kevin Ulrich, Cameron Winklevoss, and Tyler Winklevoss (yes, those Winklevoss twins) executive produce “Dumb Money.” To note, the Winklevoss twins were portrayed by Armie Hammer in David Fincher’s “The Social Network” as part of the founding members of Facebook while at Harvard University.

“Dumb Money” premieres September 22 in theaters. Check out the trailer below.