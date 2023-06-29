‘Dune: Part Two’ New Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Prepares to Battle Austin Butler

Timothée Chalamet is ready for war.

The Oscar-nominated actor goes head-to-head with “Elvis” Academy Award-nominated breakout Austin Butler in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.” The epic ensemble cast also includes Zendaya reprising her role of Chani, along with Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

New cast members include Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, and Tim Blake Nelson — many of whom get a first or second look with this new trailer, below.

Chalamet is back as Paul as he looks to lead the Fremen of Arrakis through war seeking vengeance for the death of his father. Director Villeneuve teased Butler’s key villain character at 2023 CinemaCon, calling him an “Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer.” Butler is almost unrecognizable as a bald assassin boasting twin spears in the latest trailer.

Villeneuve co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts, adapting the second half of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. “The Last of Us” showrunner Craig Mazin has a writing credit on “Dune: Part Two” after spending a month assisting on the script.

Filming for the Warner Bros./Legendary sequel wrapped in December 2022. “Dune: Part Two” was shot entirely in IMAX by cinematographer Greig Fraser, who won the 2022 Oscar for “Dune: Part One.” The first film additionally took home Academy Awards for Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, and Original Score. “Part Two” features entirely new sets for the city of Arrakis with practical elements.

Unlike “Dune: Part One,” the sequel will solely have a theatrical release well ahead of PVOD and streaming. “Part One” had a day-and-date debut on Warner Bros. Pictures’ streamer HBO Max during its release amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dune: Part Two” premieres in theaters November 3. Check out the new trailer below. For all the details on the film, click here.