‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Trailer: Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard Try to Survive Serial Killer Toys

And you thought your work week was bad: Try surviving five nights at a Chuck E. Cheese-esque murder house.

The beloved campy video game series “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has landed a live-action film, with Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard portraying unhinged security guards at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic corporate mascots come to life at night. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is behind bringing the toys to life for the big screen.

Based on the horror survival video game series of the same name, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is directed by Emma Tammi (“The Wind,” “Into the Dark”). Tammi co-wrote the film with video game creator Scott Cawthon, who self-published the hit game in 2014. Seth Cuddeback also co-wrote the script.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” was filmed in New Orleans, with horror outfit Blumhouse producing along with Striker Entertainment. Creator Cawthon produces with Jason Blum and executive producer Russell Binder.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” has spurred nine sequels, multiple spinoff games, comic books, and a novel trilogy. The film adaptation comes on the heels of fellow toy-centric movie “Barbie” and viral video game adaptation series “The Last of Us.”

Production company Blumhouse additionally announced a “horror-themed” video game branch in February 2023, with Zach Wood as president of Blumhouse Games and Dan Sechler as CFO. Per a press release, Blumhouse Games will partner with independent game developers on original games for console, PC, and mobile platforms. It will focus on indie-budget games (below $10 million), which fits with the company’s low-budget “spirit of its film business.”

Also noted, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are looking to merge; a deal is expected to be solidified this summer.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” premieres October 27 in theaters from Universal Pictures. Check out the trailer below.