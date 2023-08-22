‘Frasier’ Revival Teaser: Kelsey Grammer Raises a Glass to a Fresh Start

“Frasier” has entered the building.

The beloved sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane returns with a “sequel series” on Paramount+. Frasier returns to Boston, where he guides his adult son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and reunites with old college pals, like new character Alan Cornwall, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The synopsis for the upcoming show teases that Frasier is “off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” To note, Frasier originally lived in Boston when he first appeared on “Cheers.”

Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salguero, and Anders Keith also star, with original cast members Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth returning for guest roles.

“Cheers” co-creator and executive producer James Burrows will helm the first two episodes of the “Frasier” revival, with the pilot taped in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles. Burrows also directed the first-ever “Frasier” episode, which debuted in September 1993. The NBC series ran until May 2004, winning a total of 37 Emmys across its 11 year-run.

Lead star Grammer is executive producing “Frasier” revival along with screenwriters writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life In Pieces”). Additional executive producers include Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The new “Frasier” comes from CBS Studios along with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Grammer recently revealed the revival was five years in the making, telling The Independent that it was key to harness the “ethics” of the original series.

“‘Frasier’ has been my ministry, you could say,” Grammer said. “He’s trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realized in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal.”

As for the new iteration, Grammer teased, “I think it’s gonna be a great discovery for people. There’s some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably it may even be funnier.”

“Frasier” premieres October 12 on Paramount+ and CBS. Check out the teaser below.