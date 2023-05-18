×
‘Full Circle’ Teaser: Steven Soderbergh Directs a Kidnapping Conspiracy for Max

From director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, the Max original series starring Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes debuts July 13.
Full Circle
"Full Circle"
Courtesy Max
Everything is connected in the world of Steven Soderbergh.

Max has debuted the teaser trailer for the upcoming six-episode limited series “Full Circle,” directed by “Traffic” Oscar winner Soderbergh and written by “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” scribe Ed Solomon. Solomon also wrote the screenplay for Soderbergh’s 2021 straight-to-HBO-Max heist movie “No Sudden Move.” The series premieres July 13, with two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on July 27. Watch the trailer below.

Per the official logline, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. The star-packed cast includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes, and Dennis Quaid.

This first trailer teases a tense mystery of interconnectedness. This is not Soderbergh’s first foray into television, as he not only headed up the Cinemax series “The Knick” but also directed the 2017 murder-mystery “Mosaic,” starring Sharon Stone and also written by Ed Solomon,” for HBO. Soderbergh has been candid about his preference for streaming as a platform for his films — 2020’s “Let Them All Talk,” starring Meryl Streep and Candice Bergen, went straight to HBO Max. Last year, his tech thriller “Kimi,” starring Zoe Kravitz,” also went to HBO Max. The “sex, lies, and videotape” director inked an overall first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max in January 2020. His most recent feature, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” was originally intended as a straight-to-HBO-Max play, but Warner Bros. ended up releasing the film in theaters after positive test screenings.

“Full Circle” star Claire Danes is in the Emmys conversation this year thanks to her performance in FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” as a Manhattan housewife in freefall. Beetz, meanwhile, is headed for the new season of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” and will also reprise her “Joker” role in the upcoming Warner Bros. sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” set for release in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Watch the first teaser trailer for director Steven Soderbergh’s “Full Circle” below.

