‘Full Circle’ Trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s Twisted Kidnapping Series Stars Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz

Everything comes full circle with Steven Soderbergh’s return to TV.

The “sex, lies, and videotape” auteur helms six-episode limited series “Full Circle” for HBO’s streaming platform Max. Soderbergh signed an overall first-look deal with HBO in January 2020.

“Full Circle” follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant star as affluent parents whose teenage son goes missing.

Zazie Beetz, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes, and Dennis Quaid appear in the series, which premiered at 2023 Tribeca.

Ed Solomon (“No Sudden Move,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”) wrote the series, with Soderbergh directing and executive producing. Fellow executive producer Solomon also penned Soderbergh’s previous series “Mosaic” starring Sharon Stone; Soderbergh additionally helmed show “The Knick” as well.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said about Solomon’s storytelling in the upcoming series. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

The “Kimi” and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” director recently addressed the debates over A.I. in writers’ rooms, saying he is “not afraid” of artificial intelligence penning better scripts due to its lack of humanity. “It’s never been hungover. It’s never made a meal for anybody it loved. It’s never been scared walking home late at night. It’s never felt insecure because somebody that it went to high school with 20 years ago has become incredibly successful,” Soderbergh said. “I’m not afraid of it. It’s just another tool. If it helps you finish a first draft of a script, great. But can it finish that thing and make it great on its own? Absolutely not.”

“Full Circle” premieres July 13 on Max. Check out the trailer below.