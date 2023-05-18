‘Futurama’ Is Back (Again): Revival Sets Premiere Date and Shares a Teaser — Watch

Good news everyone! “Futurama” and the delivery workers of Planet Express are returning to us this summer. The revival season of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s cult classic sci-fi animated series will premiere on Hulu on July 24, Disney announced Thursday. To accompany the news, a teaser for the new season, christening the revival “Hulurama,” has been released. Watch below.

Originally a Fox series that debuted in 1999, “Futurama” has had a long and bumpy shelf life, with the new Hulu season marking the third revival for the animated series over the course of its existence. After getting canceled by the brainless drones that run the network in 2003 after four acclaimed seasons, the show eventually returned in the form of four TV movies released across 2008 and 2009, which were eventually split into four episodes each and counted as their own individual seasons. A Comedy Central revival premiered in 2010 and lasted two seasons before the grand finale aired in 2013.

Across all of its various iterations, “Futurama” focuses on Fry (Billy West), a pizza delivery boy who gets frozen in a freak accident and wakes up in the year 2999. Initially scared of the strange future he’s wound up in, Fry eventually finds a purpose by working with his ancestor Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (West again) as a delivery boy for his Planet Express interstellar company, along with his robot best friend Bender (John DiMaggio) and cyclops love interest Leela (Katey Sagal). Although not nearly as long-lasting or famous as Groening’s other Fox animated series, “Futurama” received acclaim throughout its run, winning six Emmy awards and praise for its comedy, vocal performances, and surprisingly sincere dips into emotional and dramatic territory.

Each iteration of the show also received praise for ending with a finale that wrapped things up definitively; the last episode of the Comedy Central run seemingly ended with Fry and Leela rebooting the entire timeline and starting their lives over from the very first episode of the show, so it’s unclear how the revival season will follow up on that storyline.

West, Sagal, and DiMaggio are all back for the revival season; notoriously, DiMaggio started a boycott movement against the revival over disagreements regarding pay for the cast when the show was announced last year, but rejoined when a new deal was reached with Hulu. The rest of the voice cast from the original show — Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman — also returned to the Planet Express spaceship. Groening and Cohen are on board the revival as executive producers, with Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Rough Draft Studios animates the series, which is produced by 20th Century Animation.

The first episode of “Futurama” Season 11 drops on July 24. Following the premiere, new episodes of the series debut on Hulu Mondays, for a total of 10 episodes. Hulu first commissioned the series for 20 episodes, with the other 10 expected to premiere at a later date. Check out the teaser for the revival below.