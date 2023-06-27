Bender Is Back in the Third Revival of ‘Futurama’ — Watch the Trailer

“Futurama” is coming back in the very near future.

Season 11 of the beloved Emmy-winning adult animated series debuts on Hulu after 10 years off the air. “Futurama” premiered in 1999 and was later canceled in 2003. The show later returned in four TV movies from 2008 to 2009, which were split into episodes and count as individual seasons. Comedy Central revived the show in 2010 before it was canceled in 2013.

After a brief 10-year hiatus, “Futurama” has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of Season 11 have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The Hulu deal has a 20-episode order for 2023, with Season 12 shortly following Season 11.

“Futurama” centers on Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this New New York, Philip befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe

Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman also star.

“Futurama” hails from Matt Groening, one of the creators of “The Simpsons.” The series was developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, with both executive-producing alongside Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

“Futurama” Season 11 premieres July 24 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.