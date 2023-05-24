‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3 Trailer: Tim Robinson Returns with Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and More

Tim Robinson is just getting started.

After arriving on Netflix with breakout sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave,” Robinson is joined by A-list guest stars for Season 3. Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley, and Carmen Christopher appear in the hit Netflix series across six episodes of the new season.

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point and Alice Mathias. “I Think You Should Leave” won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series.

Creator and lead star Robinson won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Read IndieWire’s ranking of every sketch here.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers applauded the series for being “weirder and more ambitious” in Season 2, presenting even more “grand curveballs” that don’t “depend on shock value” to illicit laughs.

“The sketches send you on a journey, alongside these assholes, until their absurd behavior carries its own logic,” Travers wrote in the Season 2 review. “Discovery is a key element of ‘I Think You Should Leave’s’ particular appeal. No matter what, Robinson pushes all his roles beyond their one, very loud note and into a broader dimension.Y ou might even understand the sketches a little better than you care to, because Robinson wills them into reality. Like so much great comedy, there’s truth tucked into every sketch, and finding it isn’t something you can always do in one sitting.”

“I Think You Should Leave” Season 3 premieres May 30 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.