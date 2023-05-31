‘Justified: City Primeval’ Trailer: Timothy Olyphant Returns Almost a Decade Later for Vengeance

Timothy Olyphant offers salvation as Raylan Givens, close to a decade since “Justified” concluded in 2015.

Olyphant reprises the role of the Elmore Leonard protagonist in new series “Justified: City Primeval,” based on novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”

Per the official description, having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

“Justified” ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015, earning eight Emmy nominations. Olyphant won Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2011 for his turn as Givens. The actor executive produces “Justified: City Primeval,” along with showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, as well as EPs Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano, and V.J. Boyd.

Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce in association with MGM Television. Walter Mosley and Ingrid Escajeda are consulting producers, and Eisa Davis is a producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

Quentin Tarantino was reportedly in talks to helm an episode of “Justified: City Primeval.” Tarantino has adapted material previously from author Leonard, including as the inspiration for “Jackie Brown.”

The auteur separately announced in November 2022 that he will be directing a limited series, but no details have been shared as of print.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18 on FX on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.